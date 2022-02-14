Uganda: All Female Teams Shine At Entebbe As the Singleton Challenge Strolls Through to Round Two

The Singleton Match Play Challenge is a tight ship. The series that recently made a comeback after its sixth season saw golfers labour on the green at the 71 par Entebbe Golf Club to secure a spot in Round Two of the tourney.

The day saw 64 pairs take to the green at dawn ending on a tight note with only 32 pairs making it to Round Two expected to take place on Saturday March 13, 2022. The day saw some hits with four all-female teams proceeding onto the next round of the challenge. Some of the biggest hits included the 2018 winning pair of Peace Kabsweka/ Sheila Kesiime who after some time apart have reunited and are in serious pursuit of a second title. The pair beat the all-male team of Fred Kimbugwe/ Isaac Kimani 4/3 to make it to the second round of the tourney.

Charity Tushabomwe/ Victoria Bagaya are the other all-female side still in the main event of the tournament. They beat Nathan Mubiru and Ronnie Kasirye 3/2 to also seal their spot in next month's do. Sharon Musimenta /Lillian Koowe who are in pursuit of a maiden title are also through to the next round after beating Thomas Kato/ Ram Shaban 4/2 in the first round.

Patricia Nakasi/Bernadette Musanabera are the other all-female teams who made it to Round Two after beating the all-male team of Timothy Kayondo /Kenneth Kiddu 1 up. However, some notable misses of the day include Uganda Ladies Golf Union ( ULGU) President Anne Abeja and her playing partner Jovia Tugume. The pair were the only female team who exited the main event after losing 5/4 to an all-male team of Patrick Kagoro and Fred Kasumba.

The day also saw golfers treated to a Denim themed luminous 19th Hole Experience that saw ladies continue to shine with a notable one being Palm Valley Golf and Country Club's Meron Kyomuhisha bagging a hattrick of accolades after winning the ladies Group A ( 40 points) nearest to the pin and the ladies longest drive in the subsidiaries.

Clad in all denim ensembles head to toe, guests were treated to a musical buffet from Guitar maestro Michael Ouma and his band who meticulously took the guests on a musical journey with songs from the West to crowd favourite genre Lingala that saw golfers turn into pro dancers.

Speaking at the event UBL's acting Managing Director, Eunice Waweru saluted the golfing fraternity for their commitment towards the series.

"This being my first time here allow me extend my sincere gratitude to you for the sheer love, commitment and determination that you have shown the Singleton Challenge through the years. It is that love that has made the series what it is today, and I thank you".

She also congratulated those that had made it to the next round and reaffirmed the Singleton's commitment to series for the long haul.

"The Singleton Challenge has always been a tight ship to sail but it is always exhilarating and fun at the 19th Hole. I congratulate those that made it to the next round of the challenge and invite you all to make a toast to a thrilling Round Two. The Singleton is our baby and we are committed to this for the long haul", she said.

The winners of this year's Singleton Challenge are set to experience a fully paid trip to Dubai.