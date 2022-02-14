Mauritius: Newly Completed Canal Road in Rose-Hill and Jogging Track Inaugurated By PPs Tania Diolle

press release

The newly completed Canal Road situated in Rose-Hill, as well as an adjacent jogging track, were inaugurated by the Parliamentary Private Secretary, Mrs. Marie Alexandra Tania Diolle, during a ceremony held this morning.

The President of the Indo-Mauritian Christian Association, Mr. Jean Joseph Davasgaium, and the Father Alain Romaine of Ste Odile Church, graced the ceremony.

The new road measures 300m long by 5m wide and is connected to all existing laterals. As for the jogging track, it is 320m by 1.5 m wide. The project kickstarted on 01 June 2021 and was completed on 07 December 2021. The total project value is Rs.7,543,246.87.

In her address, Mrs. Tania Diolle underlined the key involvement of the community of the region in the undertaking of the projects, by identifying the need for the infrastructural changes and made their requests to the relevant authorities. She also highlighted the unflinching support of the National Development Unit.

These infrastructural development projects will help to uplift the landscape of the region, provide for better mobility and access, and essentially enhance the quality of life of the inhabitants, she said.

She further informed that there are other key projects in the pipeline including the construction of drains.

Moreover, the PPS dwelt on the crucial need for members of the community whereby infrastructural development will be brought forth, to be receptive to and accept the changes.

Mrs. Tania Diolle emphasised that Citizens Advice Bureaus (CAB) are the links bringing the Government to people, and enable the Government to meet with the demands and needs of the population. Government, she stressed, will be able to better foster changes where a dynamic synergy operates within the community.

According to her, this interaction between the community and the Government is crucial for the successful implementation of projects, and thus urged all communities to continue to identity their needs and make their requests to CAB officers.