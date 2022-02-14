Mozambique: Covid-19 - 1.2 Million Vaccine Doses From Canada

Maputo — Mozambique has received from Canada 1,168,800 doses of vaccines against the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

The vaccines were offered under the COVAX initiative, and are part of a Canadian pledge to distribute about 2.5 billion dollars' worth of Covid-19 vaccines.

According to a joint release from the Canadian embassy, the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) the Canadian grant complements the 12,481,620 doses already received by the Mozambican Ministry of Health from various partners through COVAX.

"Canada is very proud to provide additional vaccine doses to the Mozambican people, through our support to COVAX, and congratulates the Mozambican government for its strong implementation of the vaccination programme to date", said the Canadian High Commissioner, Caroline Delany.

She added that Canada "will continue to seek ways of strengthening the capacity of the COVAX mechanism to respond to the global demands to end the acute phase of Covid-19".

According to a Saturday press release from the Health Ministry, over the previous 24 hours a further 33,992 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. This brings the number of people fully vaccinated to 10,229,914. This is 67.3 per cent of all citizens aged 18 years and above.

11,841,786 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 93,229 have taken booster doses.

The Ministry reported that, since the start of the pandemic, 1,248,452 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 2,213 of them in the previous 24 hours. 2.163 of these tests yielded negative results, while 50 people tested positive for the virus.

Of the latest cases, 30 were women and 20 were men. 13 cases (26 per cent) were from Maputo city. There were eight cases from Tete, eight from Manica, seven from Gaza, five from Maputo province, three from Sofala, and two each from Cabo Delgado, Niassa and Sofala. No positive cases were reported from Nampula or Zambezia.

The positivity rate (the percentage of people tested found to be infected with the virus) was 2.26 per cent on Saturday, much the same as the 2.23 per cent reported on Friday.

The Ministry reported that a one month old child had died of Covid-19 in Tete. This brought the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 2,189.

Over the same 24 hour period, one Covid-19 patient was discharged from hospital in Maputo, and no new cases were admitted. The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment wards fell from 20 on Friday to 18 on Saturday. Nine of these patients (50 per cent) were in Maputo, three in Manica, two in Niassa, two in Gaza, one in Niassa and one in Zambezia. No Covid-19 patients were hospitalised in the other five provinces.

The Ministry release reported a further 52 full recoveries from Covid-19 (20 in Maputo province, 18 in Zambezia and 14 in Gaza).The full number of recoveries now stands at 218,263, which is 97.2 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 fell slightly, from 4,200 on Friday to 4.197 on Saturday. The distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 3,448 (82.2 per cent of the total); Cabo Delgado, 173; Maputo province, 171; Niassa, 140; Tete, 85; Manica, 60; Zambezia, 40; Nampula, 34; Inhambane, 18; Gaza, 21; and Sofala, seven.