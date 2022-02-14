South Africa: Latest Rhino Poaching Statistics Are Beyond Alarming - We Are Facing Annihilation of the Species

13 February 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Dave Bryant

Dave Bryant is the DA's Shadow Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries.

The reality is that rhino numbers in SANParks reserves have decreased by 75% over the past 10 years. In a few years' time, private reserve owners may well be guarding the only remaining rhinos in the country.

Barbara Creecy, Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, recently released the latest rhino poaching statistics. The stats claim that poaching in South African National Parks (SANParks) reserves has decreased.

While the DA has nothing but praise for the efforts of our brave rangers and anti-poaching teams who have worked so hard to stem the poaching, the reality regarding rhino poaching numbers is far bleaker than what is being alleged.

The reality is that rhino numbers in SANParks reserves have decreased by 75% over the past 10 years. The most likely reason that the poaching numbers in SANParks reserves appear to be slightly lower on the raw data is simply because the overall numbers of rhinos are continuing to drop.

If one compares the population with the incidents of rhino poaching in SANParks reserves, there is an average increase in poaching and not a decrease as alleged. SANParks reported that 247 rhinos...

