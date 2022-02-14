Tunisian Dams Fill Rate Reaches About 49 Percent

Tunis/Tunisia — The fill rate of Tunisian dams reached nearly 49%, as of February 11, the National Observatory for Agriculture said on Sunday.

Available water reserves reached nearly 1 billion 145 million cubic meters, out of a total capacity of 2 billion 337 million cubic meters.

Regarding the situation of dams in Tunisia, the observatory revealed that the total water inflows in the dams amounted, during the current season, to about 833.831 million cubic meters, compared to one billion and 43 million meters cubic meters on average for the same period, a decrease of about 210 million cubic meters.

The Sejnane, Bouhertma, Bir Mecharga and Joumine dams recorded the highest fill rates of 89%, 58%, 54% and 53% respectively.

En revanche, les barrages de Hamma et de Siliana ont enregistré les taux de remplissage les plus faibles, s'élevant respectivement à 5 % et 14 %, tandis que le taux de remplissage du barrage de Houareb est nul ( 0 %), son stockage d'eau n'ayant pas dépassé 0,300 million de mètres cubes, contre un niveau normal pour le barrage de 77 millions de mètres cubes.

On the other hand, the Hamma and Siliana dams registered the lowest filling rates, amounting to 5% and 14% respectively, while the filling rate of the Houareb dam is (0%). Its water storage did not exceed 0.300 million cubic meters against a normal level for the dam of 77 million cubic meters.