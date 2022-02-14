Namibia: Lightning Kills Four Northerners

FOUR people from the Ohangwena and Omusati regions have been killed by lightning on Saturday and Sunday.

According to national police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, one of the victims, Likius Iita (18), died on Sunday after being struck by lightning near Ongenga in the Ohangwena region.

Timotheus Kanime (73) and Junias Ndeuman (52) died instantly on Saturday at Omutwewondjamba village in the Ohangwena region after being struck by lightning.

They were in the company of a woman (34), who is receiving treatment at the Eenhana State Hospital.

She is reported to be in a critical condition.

The police said Selma Petrus (32) died on Saturday at the Okathakanguti village in the Onesi constituency in the Omusati region after being struck by lightning while she and her father were sowing in the field.

Both families have been informed of the incidents.