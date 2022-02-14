Sudan: Undersecretary - 'Constructive UN Inputs Will Help Promote Human Rights in Sudan'

Geneva — The Acting Undersecretary of Sudan's Ministry of Justice, Hawida Ali, has told the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, that the recommendations presented in the third cycle of the Council's Universal Periodic Review Working Group will help formulate future programmes aimed at promoting human rights in Sudan.

Addressing a session in Geneva for Adoption of the review of Sudan via a pre-recoded video, Undersecretary Ali thanked the delegations of the countries that participated in reviewing Sudan's third report, which highlighted the progress made by Sudan in promoting and protecting human rights, and the challenges it faces in fulfilling its obligations.

Ali expressed her appreciation over all the "constructive" interventions and recommendations made during the session, adding that the Sudanese government "will study and review them with the concerned bodies and institutions carefully in order to make a decision on them at the fiftieth session of the Human Rights Council".

She lauded the comprehensive review mechanism "because it provides a platform for constructive discussion, based on equality among all countries," stressing her conviction that the recommendations presented will help formulate future programmes aimed at promoting human rights in Sudan, expressing her desire for fruitful cooperation and technical assistance from the international community to implement the recommendations, in light of the economic challenges imposed by the Corona pandemic.