Kenya: Dennis Onsarigo Appointed Raila's Campaign Secretariat Press Secretary

13 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has appointed former television journalist Dennis Onsarigo as the new Press Secretary of his 2022 Campaign Secretariat.

In a statement, Odinga stated that Onsarigo will coordinate all media relations needs his 2022 Campaign Secretariat "including media management, media liaison between the secretariat and coalition partners."

He further pointed out that the former journalist will work closely with mainstream media in dissemination of news and information.

Before his appointment, Onsarigo worked as the Director of Communications at the Taita Taveta County Government "where he was the link between the County/National governments and the Council of Governors."

Previously, he worked at the Nation and Standard as an investigative editor/reporter and manager.

