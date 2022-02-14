South Africa: Patricia De Lille Appoints Engineering Team to Assess the Extent of Parliament Fire Damage

13 February 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Moloko

Following the fire in Parliament on 2 January, Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, has appointed Coega Development Corporation to provide a detailed report on the damage caused and recommendations on restorative measures.

On Friday, 11 January, Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, appointed Coega Development Corporation to perform assessments of the damage caused by the fire in Parliament.

De Lille released a statement saying the scope of Coega Development Corporation's assessment includes:

Assessment of the fire-damaged buildings in the parliamentary precinct to pronounce on the extent of the damage;

Providing professional advice on the safety of the structures and;

Providing measures to temporarily make the structure safe to allow the investigations to proceed unhindered.

Once the assessment has been completed, De Lille expects them to submit a report within one week of appointment that must cover the following aspects:

Damage report indicating the extent of the structural damage and any other structural issues;

Pronouncement on the safety aspects of the structure;

Advice on short-term measures to address any safety concerns and;

Provision of a proposed programme for completing a detailed assessment report.

After the initial report has been submitted, De Lille expects a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

