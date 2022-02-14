Tanzania: Union Govt Throws Weight on Isles Blue Economy

Zanzibar — THE Union government is fully supporting Zanzibar's blue economy agenda to ensure that the Isles attain its development targets, the government Spokesperson Mr Gerson Msigwa has said.

He also said that the Union and Zanzibar governments are doing great in achieving national and sustainable development goals. During his regular media briefing held at the Sheikh Idris Abdulwakili on Sunday, Mr Msigwa poured praise on President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her Zanzibar counterpart Dr Hussein Mwinyi for their efforts in upgrading the country's social and economic growth.

"That is why President Samia has been doing all that she can to ensure the blue economy agenda succeeds.

Blue economy is also being implemented in the mainland Tanzania," Msigwa noted.

"Most of the planned projects and programmes in both sides of the Union have been going on well," he said during a media briefing on the update on government implementation programmes.

Mr Msigwa also condemned spate recent killings including suicides in the country, tax evaders, and also uncalled-for prices hike of commodities.

"Killings and price increase of commodities are being investigated by the government and appropriate actions will be taken, but we ask members of the community to expose suspicious behaviors," he said.

He said that since the tax is enabling the government to implement many development projects, "I urge all taxpayers, mainly in the business community to make tax payment a prestige, "Be proud of paying tax because it is behind all development plans."

Mr Msigwa highlighted President Samia's mission to France and how the country has been befitting from the France/Tanzania relations that lasted for over thirty years.

"President Samia will among scheduled activities in France meet the Tanzania-Diaspora and witnessed the signing of agreements for development aids and loans," he said.

Msigwa added that from 2010 to 2020, France supported different projects valued at EURO 590 million under soft loan agreement for support improvements of roads, bridges construction, airports, water, energy, education, agriculture, natural resources, tourism, culture, and environment protection.

He said that Tanzania/France trade volume in 2020 was valued at 150 million US dollars.

Mr Msigwa informed the audience that France has invested 40 projects in Tanzania valued at 167.7bn/-, creating 1,885 employments in energy, transportation and construction industry sectors.

He said that President Samia's visit to France has resulted to increased support for Tanzania strategic projects of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR); soft loan of Euro 178 million (464.1bn/-) for road improvement in Dar es Salaam (Mandela/Gongolamboto road for Bus Rapid Transit); and Euro 80 million (208.6bn/-) soft loan to be injected in the Tanzania Agriculture Development Bank (TADB) to supports small scale farmers.

"Other benefits from Samia's visit to France include a soft loan of 2.6bn/- to TADB specific for farming; and signing of official statements by the Tanzania President and France President to strengthen cooperation between Tanzania and France in areas of blue economy, sea safety, and sustainability in transportation infrastructure.

He said President Samia also visited 'Station F Start-up' entrepreneurs' incubation centres to learn how it can be applied in Tanzania and benefit young entrepreneurs.

"Both countries look forward for improved collaboration in innovation and creativity, trade, and entrepreneurs to acquire knowledge," he said.

On the issue of strengthening the Union between Zanzibar and mainland, Msigwa informed journalists that as the Union turns 58 years this year, people are enjoying their rights of free movement, and drastic reduction of challenges facing the Union from 21 in 2006 to just five now being unresolved.

He mentioned various projects, programmes and Union Institutions that operate for the benefits of Zanzibar, TASAF programme, Medical Stores Department (MSDs), which has among other things improved availability of essential medicines and medical equipment such as dialysis and admirable performance of Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA).

He explained that 112.bn/- out the 2.03tri/- from TASAF funds has been allocated for Zanzibar and that until January this year, 2.3bn/- had been disbursed to 16,953 beneficiaries in Zanzibar. Msigwa said that Zanzibar will soon have improved telecommunication services after the construction and installation of 42 towers under the Universal Communication Service Access Fund (UCSAF).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Through Union and Zanzibar strong collaboration, the latter is benefiting from deep sea fishing authority, research institutions, National Identification Authority (NIDA), Police, Immigration, power utilities TANESCO/ZECO relations, and Tourism industry involving the Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) and Zanzibar Tourism Commission," Mr Msigwa said.

He said that plans are underway to improve all major seaports of Mtwara and Dar es Salaam and that the Union government has plans to build fish port at the coastal area, in which, 50.7bn/- been allocated for feasibility study to be followed by construction tendering.

"We hope to attract investors in fishing industry that will lead to job creation of about 30,000 jobs," he said.

The spokesperson said that under the Southwest Indian Ocean Fisheries Governance and Shared Growth (SWIOFish) and Agriculture and Fisheries Development Programme - AFDP) supported by IFAD, fishing and fish farming will be improved in the next six-years beginning 2021 and at least 260,000 household will benefit.