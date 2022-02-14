Sudan: AU Delegation Hopes to Help Sudan Reach Peace, Unity, and Stability

Khartoum — A high-level delegation of the African Union, led by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki, the Commissioner for Peace and Security of the African Union, Bankole Adeoye, and the Director of the Chamber of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mohamed Elhassan Ould Lebat, has arrived in Khartoum, to help Sudan reach solutions that guarantee peace, unity, and stability.

On Saturday, the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ali El Sadig, received at his office the Commissioner for Political, Peace and Security Affairs of the African Union, Bankole Adeoye, and discussed the efforts of the African Union to help achieving security and stability in Sudan, the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reports.

The General Director of the African Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hassan Abdul-Salam Omer, said that the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs has discussed with the visiting Commissioner for Political, Peace and Security of the African Union, the valued efforts of the African Union to help the Sudanese parties reach a national consensus for supporting the desired democratic transformation.

He said that the minister gave a full explanation of the government efforts to carry out a comprehensive national dialogue that would end the current political crisis without exclusion to anyone, adding that the minister expressed his thanks and gratitude for the efforts of the African Union and the Peace and Security Council in consolidating the social fabric and consolidating democracy in African by adopting peaceful solutions based on what the African Union announced under the slogan of the "Silencing the Guns" and support to good governance and development in the continent.

Ambassador Hassan Abdul-Salam indicated that the minister has expressed Sudan government's praise of the statement issued by the Peace and Security Council on the situation in Sudan in current February, adding that the council's statement was characterized by balance and objectivity.

Bankole stated that the delegation came to listen to all parties and help them reach solutions that guarantee peace, unity, and stability in Sudan, noting that "African issues should be resolved by the Africans themselves".