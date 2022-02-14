South Africa: What's Happening In South Africa - February 14, 2022

Cape Town — Minister De Lille Moves on Parliamentary Fire

Public Works Minister Patricia De Lille has appointed an independent team of engineers to assess the damage to the historic 138-year-old parliament building after the national assembly was completed destroyed in a fire on January 3,2022. Zandile Mafe was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. Damage is estimated to amount to millions.

Will Changes in State Security Agencies Impact Police Minister?

South Africans are waiting to hear whether Minister of Police Bheki Cele will be redeployed after President Cyril Ramaphosa mentioned a shake-up in state security agencies during his State of the Nation Address on February 4, 2022. The change may be as result of the July 2021 riots in which shops and malls were looted and destroyed across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces, causing millions in damages in loss of infrastructure and goods. Several people were also killed in the riots.

Durban Chemical Factory Fire - Toxins Identified

The setting alight of the UPL chemicals warehouse in Durban, KwaZulu Natal during the July 2021 unrest, was storing up to 19, 000 tons of pesticides. caused toxins to spread. Seven months after the incident, residents have been informed what the toxins were that they were inhaling. It has been identified as 62 chemicals - including hydrogen cyanide, hydrochloric acid and bromine. According to reports, the fire caused toxic chemicals to flow into the Ohlanga River, turning the Umhlanga Lagoon a luminous turquoise and killing thousands of fish.

Huge Pay Day for 10 South Africa Cricketers In IPL Auction!

Paceman Kagiso Rabada has been the most expensive player bought this weekend for R18 million by the Punjab Kings.

Other players to see huge pay days include former South African captain Faf Du Plessis (R14,1 million), Quinton De Kock (R13,6 million), Marco Jansen (R8,4 Million) Dewald Brevis (R6 million), Aiden Markram (R5,2 million), David Miller (R6 Million), Rassie van der Dussen (R2 million), Dwaine Pretorious (R1 million), Lungi Ngidi (R1 million).

The total number of South Africans participating in this year's IPL event is 11, with Anrich Nortje remaining with his Delhi Capitals team, The 2022 IPL is likely to start in March.