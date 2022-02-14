Egypt Launches First Ever Report on Development Finance

Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala el Said said on Sunday that the report titled: "Financing Sustainable Development in Egypt" is the first of its kind to deal with development finance at the national level.

Delivering a speech on this occasion, Said said the report was developed under the umbrella of the Arab League, which chose Egypt to be the first country to prepare the report.

Despite recent successes attained in Egypt, the issue of development finance remains one of the main challenges facing the country, she noted.

Said pointed out that the 13-chapter report is characterized by comprehensiveness, presenting an objective and in-depth analysis of various development finance issues that affect the achievement of the UN sustainable development goals.

The report provides an analytical review of various development and economic sectors and their impact on the development situation in Egypt, she noted.