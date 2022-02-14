Nigeria: Death Toll in Lagos Building Collapse Rises to 5

14 February 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By George Okojie

Death toll in the collapsed three-storey building under construction on 8, Akanbi Crescent, in the Yaba area of Lagos State, has risen to five, the state government said yesterday.

The public affairs director of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Mr. Nosa Okunbor, confirmed that five people died in the disasrter.

He said two more bodies, including that of a student on industrial attachment identified as Dolapo were evacuated from the rubble on Saturday, bringing the total of people that died in the unfortunate incident to five persons.

Okunbor said two survivors were rescued from the site.

His words, "Day 2. Final update on operation at site of Collapsed Building at Akanbi Street close to Unilag main gate

"One young male (an Industrial Attachment Student named Dolapo) has been recovered dead from under the rubbles. Total count as at 4:28pm. Rescued alive: two Adult Males. Recovered dead: five adult males."

The tragic incident, which occurred around 3.30 pm on Saturday, came barely three months after a 21-storey building in Ikoyi, owned by the late managing director, Fourscore Heights Limited, Femi Osibona, collapsed and killed 45 persons including Osibona, his personal assistant, Onyinye Enekwe, and friend, Wale Bob-Oseni.

