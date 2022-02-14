Zimbabwe: Balakasi Brace Propels Simba Bhora to Big Win

TINASHE Balakasi continued with his fine form as he found the back of the net twice when Simba Bhora saw off visitors Golden Valley 5-1 in a ZIFA Northern Region Division One Soccer League match at Wadzanai Stadium on Saturday.

The former CAPS United player has now taken his tally to seven goals in seven matches for the ambitious Mashonaland Central-based outfit.

Balakasi scored in the seventh and 52nd minutes as another in-form ex-Castle Lager Premiership forward, Nicholas "Tiko" Alifandika, also found his name on the score-sheet after Simba Bhora had also benefited from an own-goal by the visitors in the 33rd minute.

"Go Bhuju", as Simba Bhora are affectionately known by their passionate fans in Mashonaland Central, compounded the visitors' woes when they took their tally to five goals in the 70th minute through a Blessing Mushunje strike.

Paul Ndombo, the Simba Bhora team manager, said their battle for promotion into the Castle Lager Premiership was on course following a good start to the campaign.

"I think we are getting there considering that we are facing highly competitive clubs. The guys are playing very well and it was an honour to play before our supporters who had missed action. The support helps us a lot and the coach Arthur Tutani is doing a good job.

"Balakasi is also playing well as his goal tally confirms," said Ndombo.

Close rivals, Golden Eagles, also continued with their fine form with a 4-1 thrashing of Golden Valley at Ellis Robbins.

Banket United also managed to maintain their home record after dismissing Cam and Motor 2-1 at Kuwadzana Stadium.

The Paul "Popopo" Chimalizeni coached side got their goals through Owen Muzavazi in the 67th minute and Wallace Tigiriki in the 70th minute.

Chimalizeni said he is building a new team which is capable of doing well and is happy with the young players' performances.

"I am happy with the teams' progress considering that it is a new project. We have at most four players who have the Northern Region Division One experience but these guys are standing toe-to-toe with the big guys in the league.

"I will target a top eight finish for a start then we will see how we go from there," said Chimalizeni.

Northern Region Division One Soccer

League Results

Golden Eagles 4, Chinhoyi Stars 1; Simba Bhora 5, Golden Valley 1; Chegutu Pirates 2, PAM United 2; Black Mambas 1, Come Again 0; Harare City Cubs 2, CUMA Academy 2; Karoi United 0, Herentals Under-20 2; Banket United 2, Cam and Motor 1; Ngezi Platinum Under-20 2, Trojan Stars 1.