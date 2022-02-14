Zimbabwe: 'We'll Continue Rebuilding Our Economy, Country'

The following is a conversation between the Vice President and Second Secretary of ZANU PF, Cde Kembo CD Mohadi (KM)and our correspondent Dr Clever Chirume (CC). The interview focuses on the Vice President's framing of the elections and some of the reasons the electorate should vote ZANU PF.

CC: Honourable Vice President and Second Secretary what are the major highlights from the forthcoming by-elections

KM. Despite two thirds majority in Parliament, we consider the forthcoming by-elections important. They allow us to gauge public opinion in ZANU PF given the milestones achieved under the leadership of our President and First Secretary Cde Mnangagwa to date. These elections are not about the individual participants representing our Party.

We feel they provide an opportunity for the generality of our people, to thank their President and his team, for making Zimbabwe work again. We agree, we are far from crossing the Rubicon, but we are greatly satisfied that all the vectors for development are aligned for rebuilding our economy in a sustainable and inclusive way for the benefit of us all.

We are encouraged that His Excellency has boldly disregarded populist politics and the associated temporary political benefits. We must understand that choosing development over populism is a brave decision that no politician wishes for considering the attendant risks of being misunderstood even by comrades.

You may even be punished for the wrong reasons. The forthcoming by-elections are about appreciating our transformation towards vision 2030. This vision captures the aspirations of the masses and it is hoped that by the end of the projected time our country would have attained an upper middle income society.

We are encouraged that as we march towards our goals we have overcome the impediments that appeared impossible such as currency volatility. The progress is most pleasingly, occurring in a sustainable way.

As ZANU PF we are presenting issues of substance, as opposed to populist ideas as directed by our President during the launch of our campaign in Epworth in Harare.

As a Party we are saying to the people you cannot continue dreaming of a pie in the sky when we can make that pie hence the saying by the President "Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo".

No wonder this becomes the tagline for the elections. We are simply saying rather than watching from the terraces come let us together build our country!

CC: What are the chances of ZANU PF in this election?

KM. Uhmm . . . Why don't you talk to Comrade Mutsvangwa about that! He is not only our mouthpiece, but a repository of issues involving the party. He and Doc Bimha, have a wholesome, explanation about the issues you inquire. But since you seek my personal views, we can talk.

Well . . . given the brave decision by His Excellency that we cannot sacrifice the future of the masses on the altar of political expediency, we feel rejuvenated to perform well. The final decision lies with the voters by the end of the day.

CC: Honourable Vice President, people are sceptical of your ZANU PF led administration's capacity to resuscitate the economy?

KM: Aah . . . What do you mean? I thought the economy is out of intensive care. Challenges yes we still have them, but largely our act is aligned. I have said this before and I will say it again, there is nothing wrong with scepticism; it is a normal thing, is it not?

Chirume, listen, I thought the question should be about whether there is evidence to demonstrate that indeed, a sustainable economy, with an inclusive capacity to look after its citizenry, has been born. In my view, that is what we should be talking about! But anywhere it is your interview.

I will try to explain the nature of the dynamics that have given rise to the scepticism you alluded to, before I provide evidence for our achievements as ZANU PF. You must understand young man that rebuilding an economy is a painful journey that entails the foregoing of certain comforts and pleasures on the part of people.

It requires a bold and brave leader to embark on transformation for you risk being misunderstood. I am happy that in our case, however, economic transformation has already begun to yield benefits such as the rise in foreign currency receipts now sitting at US$10 billion and a foreign currency reserve of US$6 billion.

It is furthermore pleasing that from such milestones our ZANU PF led Government, for the first time in years, paid bonuses in US dollar for its employees.

It is also from such thrifty and judicious fiscal milestones, that we are able to put in place reasonable benefits for our employees through an ingenious plan that protects the local currency whilst assuaging our people's appetite for foreign currency.

It is crucial to understand that salaries are a process linked to the performance of an economy. The idea is that once the economy is healed completely, it will be able to provide for us all.

I have explained before, that we need to appreciate that the future of Zimbabwe is in a peculiarly unique socio-political economic position, following the birth of the Second Republic in November, 2017. The sceptical view about our performance is hyperbolic, if not from manipulative amnesia.

It is undoubted that people are disappointed by the pace of economic reforms since the Second Republic. The concern with the speed at which reforms are taking place is understandable, given the terrible economic situation our people have been under for an extended period of time.

However, as leadership, the understanding of the nature of the issues involved in healing the economy gives us comfort in the progress we have made to date. Let us not forget the country is under sanctions and has had to rely on the local vectors of investment.

CC: Honourable, can you tell us of the specific achievements to recover the economy by your ZANU PF led administration.

KM: His Excellency always say people need to be taken where they ought to be. I have always said we have not yet reached that level yet. That is the reason for Vision 2030. I told you we are presenting ourselves in this election on the substance of the development of our people. Tell me, Chirume ,who in their right sense would want to interfere with such progress. Who? Tell me! We deserve your votes.

CC: Do you?

KM. Oh yes unless if you are wired differently!

Our economy is no doubt out of the intensive care of the constrained performance of the past two decades which curtailed the nation's development, in turn also inhibiting the prosperity of our people.

CC: Let's wind up by listing your successes?

KM: In our new thrust the ZANU PF led Government places emphasis on productivity and production in all sectors of the economy including agriculture where we attained a bounty harvest in wheat this year. I don't recall this feat breached in almost in two decades.

Our successes have been realised among others, as follows:

Rising foreign currency receipts now at US$10 billion;

Rising capacity utilisation in industry;

Provision of goods and services;

Increasing production of local products;

Scientific breakthroughs and discoveries in institutions of higher learning.

Stabilisation of currency;

Reining inflation;

Introduction of ZWL which has made it possible for economic growth;

Modernisation of ports of entry including the establishment of dry ports;

Re-introduction of Public Sector Investment Projects which has seen huge successes such as Masvingo-Beitbridge road, Gwayi-Shangani Dam among other; projects

Introduction of education 5.0 resulting in innovation hubs which have witnessed our universities producing various products;

Production of oxygen gas for hospitals;

Manufacturing of computers and IT wares; and the recently announced manufacturing of solar panels and solar products;

The launch of Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency.

The list is endless.