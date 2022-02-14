Zimbabwe: All Set for Form One Opening

All is set for the opening of schools for Form One learners today, with most of the boarders travelling to their schools yesterday, while most of the teachers are now at their work stations.

This means all classes, except Lower Sixth learners, have now successfully opened since January 4, when examination classes went to finish off their exams from last year.

They were then followed by the rest of classes on February 7, except Form Ones.

Yesterday, it was a hive of activity in most parts of the country as parents and guardians were either buying outstanding uniforms or driving their children to boarding schools.

Other learners used public transport to get to their schools.

National Association of Secondary School Heads president Mr Arthur Maphosa said schools were ready to receive Form One learners, with some having already checked in.

"We are ready for the Form One students.

"We are already in motion with some of the students already at the school premises. The Covid-19 protocols are being followed, everything is going perfectly," he said.

Mr Maphosa added that teachers were back at work and were welcoming the learners.

Zimbabwe National School Heads Union secretary general Mr Muyanradzi Majoni said school heads had started receiving the Form Ones.

"Students are already in schools, those in boarding schools are in, day students will be showing up tomorrow (today).

"The only problem is that some of the teachers are not yet in, which is giving pressure to some of the school heads," he said.

More and more teachers are expected to report for work after Government reviewed their working conditions last week.

On Friday last week, the National Joint Negotiation Committee (NJNC) met in Harare and agreed on the US$175 component to be paid to civil servants on top of their salaries paid in local currency.

Of the forex component, US$75 would be a continuation of the Covid-19 allowance while US$100 would come from the existing Zimbabwe dollar salary.

Further, all civil servants were awarded a 20 percent review on gross payments backdated to January 1, this year to be paid on the February pay date.

Other benefits include a housing loan guarantee scheme for home ownership, duty-free importation of vehicles, payment of $20 000 maximum in school fees for up to three 3 biological children per term, per child of a teaching family, and provision of a special once-off transport facility to ferry teachers in both rural and urban areas.

Yesterday, companies and individuals that sell school uniforms and accessories yesterday said they recorded brisk business this year compared to last year.

Mr Admire Kavhura, who sells school trunks, said: "This year, business is much than the past few years. Covid-19 was making things hard especially for us who sell the school-related products."

Mrs Roleen Mhonyera, a uniform tailor, said since the opening of schools, business did not slow down, with the opening of Form Ones making them even busier.

"Form Ones give a lot of business for us because at this stage, parents buy uniforms from scratch," she said.