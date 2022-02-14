Zimbabwe: Integrity Committees Key in Corruption Fight

Public investment projects and the procurement of goods and services have been identified as one of the areas that breed corruption as participants would demand commissions and kickbacks, hence the need to put preventive measures to curb that vice.

This was said by the Accountant General's Department represented by Ms Rhodah Kubiku on Friday during a Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission organised virtual meeting on the role of integrity committees among public institutions.

Zacc recently set up Integrity Committee in various public utilities constituted by staff for the respective institutions as part of its efforts to prevent corruption.

In her presentation, Ms Kubiku said public investment projects lent themselves to high level corruption or rent seeking behaviour should there be no adequate safeguards.

"In the absence of safeguards, such projects may be embarked on to provide opportunities for soliciting 'commissions' from the project implementers, or to benefit particular areas or individuals," said Ms Kubiku.

"Such practices reduce the effectiveness of public spending decisions and has resulted in implementation of projects that would not have otherwise been justified on the basis of objective investment criteria.

"The public procurement value chain is an area that requires monitoring to ensure value for money, prompt decision making in support of timely and effective programme implementation and development.

"Continuous monitoring by effective integrity committees will result in a reduction in corrupt and fraudulent activities, enhance governance arrangements in the management of public resources and improve service delivery."

Ms Kubiku said allocation of public resources takes place during the budget process and it was critical to put in place a robust framework on how resources were distributed.

Zacc Commissioner, Thandiwe Mlobane, said integrity committee members had the responsibility of ensuring that institutions comply with accepted ethical values and standards, thereby reduce the risk of corruption.

She said that was in line with Zacc's Vision to see "a citizenry and institutions that uphold integrity and good governance for a corruption-free Zimbabwe by 2030."

"Thus, through its program on prevention of corruption, ZACC is ensuring that public entities implement the Auditor General's recommendations as a critical step in enhancing service delivery and prevention of corruption.

"Non-implementation of the Auditor General's recommendations which currently is low, affects how the public views Government.

"One way or the other, the public sector faces reputational risks if the number of audit recommendations that are not implemented continues to increase."