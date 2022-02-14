Zimbabwe: Musona Named Man of the Match for Al-Tai

WARRIORS skipper Knowledge Musona was the toast of the day for his club over the weekend when he made two great assists that helped Al-Tai beat Al-Batin 3-1 in the Saudi Pro League.

The Zimbabwean international midfielder was later named as the man-of-the-match.

His fine form ensured that Al-Tai ended a four-match losing streak that had dented their maiden campaign in the Saudi Arabian top-flight league.

Al-Tai were slowly sinking down the relegation zone after they went for four consecutive games without a win. But the weekend's victory saw them move to 10th position on the log standings.

The weekend's game was Musona's second match since he returned from leading the Warriors at the AFCON finals in Cameroon.

He had missed Al-Tai's previous three games before returning to action last week. And the Zimbabwean skipper gave his club something to smile about on Saturday despite not putting his name on the score-sheet.

Al-Tai's Jamal Bajandouh got the opener in the 55th minute but Al Batin equalised in the 69th minute.

However, a determined Musona was not going to let his team drop points again and created a perfect chance for Argentine teammate Tobias Figueroa, who restored the team's lead. Al-Tai killed the match as a contest in the third minute of stoppage time with Musona showing great artistry. The 31-year-old latched on to the ball before crossing to Cephas Malele, who finished off the superb move.

Al-Tai fans applauded Musona on social media, with one fan writing on Twitter: "Congratulations, beast, the star of the match. Thank you as usual. Continue your creativity with Al-Tai. Now we are thinking about what is coming, and with you, we can overcome the difficulties."

Another supporter said the Zimbabwean forward exhibits the "performance and spirit of a leader" and they all trust him.

The Warriors' skipper scored one goal at the just-ended African Cup of Nations finals. He was on target in Zimbabwe's 2-1 victory against Guinea. Kuda Mahachi scored the other goal.

There was speculation on Musona's future after the Warriors bowed out of the competition in the group stages.

But the committed captain, who took over the armband from Willard Katsande in 2019, and has guided the national team at two Nations Cup finals, is yet to throw in the towel.

His friend and former Aces Academy teammate Khama Billiat quit international duty last year just after Zimbabwe completed their 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Billiat's South African Premiership side Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday exited the Nedbank Cup at the first hurdle for the second time in a row.

Going into this match, Billiat had rallied his teammates to have a strong start in the Cup since the club has not been involved in Cup competition for some time.

But after the final whistle, Amakhosi fans were reflecting on the seven-year trophy drought after TS Galaxy beat them 1-0 at FNB stadium to advance to the round of 16.

In France, Tino Kadewere's Olympique Lyon beat Nice 2-0. Kadewere came on in the 74th minute when he replaced Cameroonian international Karl Toko Ekambi.