Zimbabwe: Epl Football Still in Sight for Zemura

ZIMBABWE international Jordan Zemura's dream of playing in the English Premiership football got a huge boost at the weekend when his AFC Bournemouth opened a five-point gap ahead of their nearest rivals in the promotion race following a nervy win at Blackpool.

The utility man featured for 84 minutes at Blackpool as the second-placed Cherries kept pressure on log leaders Fulham, with 30 games played in the marathon.

And, it was their new signing Siriki Dembele who grabbed a dramatic injury-time winner as Bournemouth fought back from a goal down to triumph 2-1 on Saturday.

The Cherries are back in it strongly after winning three games in succession. The early English Championship pace-setters Bournemouth are recovering well from a mid-season dip in form, which had seen them conceding ground in the race for promotion.

With 58 points in the bag, Bournemouth are still within reach of log leaders Fulham, who moved to 64 points following a 1-0 win over Hull City on Saturday.

Zemura and his teammates at least have some breathing space ahead of this Friday's clash with Nottingham Forest. They leapfrogged Blackburn Rovers last week and now five points separate the two rivals in the promotion race. Rovers have lost their last two matches in succession. The log table could still have taken a different outlook had it not been for the late show by Bournemouth on Saturday.

Zemura has generally assumed the role of the talisman in the team this season as Bournemouth rarely lose games with him in the fold.

The Zimbabwean has made 21 appearances and lost only one game. So far, Bournemouth have played 30 English Championship games in this campaign. But the situation looked miserable for Zemura when he was substituted in the 84th minute on Saturday, with Bournemouth trailing Blackpool 0-1.

However, things changed two minutes later when Jamal Lowe came off the bench to restore parity from a deflected cross on the edge of the six-yard box. Then Scott Parker's team completed a remarkable turnaround when debutant Dembele squeezed a low shot past goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw in the fifth minute of added time.

Another Zimbabwean, Admiral Muskwe, was not in the team as his English Championship side, Luton Town, suffered a 3-0 hiding at the hands of Birmingham City. Luton are currently 10th in the marathon.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean teenage sensation Tivonge Rushesha is making remarkable progress since his return from a long-term injury as he has been given the captain's armband at Swansea Under-23.

Rushesha captained the side for a second consecutive game as their Premier League Cup campaign ended in 0-1 defeat to West Ham at the weekend. The 19-year-old has recently been operating as a central defender as opposed to his regular role at right-back.

Rushesha told the club's website that he has been enjoying life playing in the centre of defence, as well as the opportunity to develop as a leader.

"I've enjoyed playing at centre back, I enjoy the middle of the pitch because I get a lot of the ball there and I think the way I play on the ball suits me.

"I've been enjoying just how much of the ball I've been seeing and I've just been taking on the challenge as I go.

"I think I've always been a good communicator, I think I've always led the team even when I'm not wearing the captain's armband, so it's good to see that the coaches have noticed that and it's been great to wear it for the last two games." Rushesha, who was born in Zimbabwe but moved to Britain at an early age, has indicated his desire to play for the Warriors in the future. He is also eligible to play for Wales and has featured for the European nation at the Under-19 level. The defender has come through Swansea's academy and is on the verge of promotion to the English Championship side's first team.