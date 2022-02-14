Zimbabwe: ICTs Critical for Prisons

The use of information communication technology is critical in accessing justice and enhancing efficiencies within the justice delivery system, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Deputy Commissioner Christine Manetswa Manhivi has said.

Speaking during the handover ceremony of 11 desktop computers donated by Nyaradzo Funeral Assurance to ZPCS Chaplains, Mrs Manhivi said, technology was key in creating a knowledge driven economy for sustained growth and modernisation of the country.

"We are grateful for receiving these computers. The donation will go a long way in assisting chaplains to perform their duties well.

"The provision of these computers will ease the inception and maintenance of records among other chaplains' work-related issues," she said.

Chaplains will also use the computers to participate in virtual meetings under the new normal where regulations prohibit regular physical meetings, to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The donation came at a time when Government is putting in place initiatives to ensure the majority of citizens are digitally literate as the country makes strides towards becoming a significant player in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

As part of efforts to promote the use of ICTs, the Government is establishing community information centres (CICs) in marginalised areas as well as training programmes to equip the citizens with critical digital skills.

Nyaradzo Group finance director Mr Tendayi Kanjanda said they would continue supporting the ZPCS given their good relations.

"I would like to applaud the excellent working relationship that prevails between the two. The partnership is reciprocal as we have resources from our good dear friends such as police.

"We will continue to offer support where our good friends need it," he said.