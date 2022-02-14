Zimbabwe: Judges Receive ICT Skills

Government has ensured the modernisation of the justice delivery system by offering ICT training to judges from superior courts.

The training ended on Friday last week, with six judges receiving certificates of competency.

Those that received the certificates are Justices Joseph Mafusire, Elijah Makomo, Priscilla Munangati, Cathrine Bachi-Mzawazi, Samuel Deme and Lucie-Anne Mungwari.

Speaking during the judges' ICT training workshop in Harare on Friday, Information Communication Technology0, Postal and Courier Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere said the skills obtained by the judges will not only modernise the justice delivery system, but also reduce the duration of litigation and attendant costs.

"This will be achieved through the implementation of the Integrated Electronic Case Management System whose features, we are told, include virtual courts and an e-filing system among others," he said.

Dr Muswere said the e-skills training for judges was an important investment in human capital development by the Government.

"It must be noted that while we can embrace various new technologies, such technologies risk becoming redundant if we do not have consummate human resources to interface and utilise that new technology. No nation can attain progress if it does not first implement human capital development initiatives," he said.

President Mnangagwa has identified a digital economy as one of the key pillars for the achievement of Vision 2030 of an empowered upper middle income society. The President has mandated the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services to ensure Zimbabwe was part of the digital age and to make sure no-one was left behind, said Dr Muswere.

He expressed confidence that as the Government rolls out similar training initiatives for Zimbabweans from all walks of life, President Mnangagwa's vision for the creation of a digital economy in pursuit of Vision 2030 would be quickly attained.