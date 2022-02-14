Zambia: Louie Ville Enterprises to Set Up Banana Plantation in Luangwa

14 February 2022
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)
By Chatula Kangali

A LOCAL firm intends to set up a banana plantation at a cost of K3 million in Luangwa district, Lusaka province.

Louie Ville Enterprises intend to invest K3 million into their proposed banana plantation located in Luwinga Village of Chief Mburuma's chiefdom.

According to the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (EIA) submitted to the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA), the developer intends to commence construction and farming operations on site by the first quarter of this year.

