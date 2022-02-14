Nigeria: Delta Shuts School Over Death of 19-Month Pupil

Delta State government has shut Arise and Shine Nursery and Primary School, Asaba, after a teacher and son of the school owner, flogged a 19-month-old pupil to death.

The commissioner for primary education, Hon Chika Ossai through the permanent secretary led the team that sealed the school's premises located at Camp 74 in Asaba, Oshimili South local government area.

The said pupil was flogged 31 strokes of the cane after playing with water during school hours and became wet. The child died at the FMC, Asaba, while receiving medical treatment.

The proprietress of the school and her son who were involved in the alleged crime have also been arrested while investigation is still ongoing.

Special assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on special duties, Ossai Ovie Success, also disclosed this via a Facebook post on Sunday

He said: "We just closed the school in Asaba where that young boy was flogged to death. "The Delta State Government will always protect lives and property of everyone living in Delta State.

"When I said we will make sure justice is done, some of you said Ossai Ovie Success has come again. Now you can see the action we have taken as a government," he said.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Delta State chapter, has disowned Arise and Shine Nursery and Primary School, Asaba, Delta State over the death of the pupil in the school.

Chairman of NAPPS, Monday Ifoghere while reacting to the incident said, "The school, however is not a member of NAPPS. Maybe one of the illegal school owners. Some so called school owners are agents of darkness. No wonder such persons do not want to associate with others. God save our children."

The sad incident was exposed by Ebenezer Omejalile, chief operating officer of Advocates for Children and Vulnerable People's Network, a human rights group.

The mother of the victim had said that the act was perpetrated by the school owner and her son, who tied the hands and legs of the baby before flogging him into coma.

"Can you believe this? Can this be true? The world is turned upside down,"

The woman and her son, who were initially in police custody but released due to agreement with the victim's family, were rearrested weekend after the baby died.

Confirming the incident, Bright Edafe, police public relations officer (PPRO) said it is painfully true and that the suspects have been rearrested.