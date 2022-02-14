Nigeria: APC, PDP Split FCT Council Chairmanship Seats

The governing All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday won three councils' each after the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) poll which was held in Abuja on Saturday.

Both parties had keenly contested for the six area councils at the election.

PDP emerged victorious in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Bwari and Kuje area councils, while APC won in Gwagwalada, Kwali and Abaji area councils.

In AMAC, PDP defeated APC which was the ruling party after the 2019 polls. PDP's candidate, Christopher Zakka defeated his closest rival, Mr Murtala Karshi, of the APC.

The returning officer for the chairmanship election in AMAC, Professor Sani Saka, declared that Zakka polled 19,302 votes to defeat Karshi who scored 13,340 votes.

In Bwari area council, John Gabaya of the PDP won the council election in 2019, retained his seat after defeating his closest rival Mr. Haruna Shekwolo of the APC yesterday.

The returning officer for chairmanship election in Bwari, Professor Amuche Madu, declared Gabaya, who polled 13,045 votes winner. He said Shekwolo scored 7,697 votes.

Gabaya, was, therefore, returned elected having met the requirements of the Constitution and the electoral law.

In Kuje area council, PDP's Abdullahi Sabo who won the 2019 contest, secured a second term in office yesterday after defeating his closest rival, Sarki Hamidu, of the APC.

Sabo polled 13,301 votes to Hamidu who got 7,694 votes.

The INEC returning officer for the election, Sule Magaji, announced the results in favour of the PDP chairmanship candidate.

The APC retained the chairmanship in Gwagwalada. Its candidate, Jibrin Abubakar, won the council election.

The returning officer in Gwagwalada, Prof. Iliyasu Umar, said Abubakar polled 11,125 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mohammed Kasim of the PDP, who polled 9,597 votes.

In Kwali, the APC candidate, Danladi Chiya, who won the poll in 2019, retained his position after yesterday's election.

The returning officer for Kwali area council, Wesley Daniel, said Chiya defeated his closest rival, Haruna Pai, of the PDP to win the keenly contested election.

Chiya polled 7,646 votes while Pai, got 7,345 votes.

Meanwhile, in Abaji, INEC declared the APC candidate, Abdulrahman Ajiya as winner of the election. He also won the 2019 contest.

INEC's returning officer for Abaji, Prof Gabriel Mordi, declared that APC scored 7, 289 votes to defeat PDP's candidate, Alhaji Yahaya Garba Gawu, who got 4, 062 votes.

Mordi however said the winner will be announced after a Supreme Court judgement in Abuja.

An APC chairmanship aspirant in the area, Abubakar Umar Abdullahi, has gone to the apex court, after a FCT High Court and the Appeal Court nullified his candidature and declared Alhaji Mohammed Angulu Loko as the authentic chairmanship candidate of APC after the April 23, 2021 primary election.

It was gathered that both the FCT High Court and Appeal Court had ordered INEC to withdraw Abdullahi's name and replace it with Loko as the APC chairmanship candidate for February, 12 2022 council election in Abaji.

PDP Back To Winning Ways - Ayu

Meanwhile, national chairman of PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has described the party's rebound in the Abuja Municipal Council Polls as "a great omen under my watch as we lead PDP back to winning ways and rebuilding Nigeria."

In a statement released by his media office yesterday, Dr. Ayu said the promise of a better Nigeria has just been flagged off by the victory at the FCT polls of Saturday.

Ayu said the party's victory signposts the promise of a better Nigeria under his watch, leading this team of dedicated and committed party members.

"The victory at the FCT polls of Saturday, February 12, 2022, represents a great omen under my watch as we lead PDP back to winning ways and rebuilding Nigeria.

"This victory, which gave us the important Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, is a signal that Nigerians are tired of the woes and hardship of the moment, occasioned by the worsening socio-economic realities of today."

The PDP chairman further dedicated the victory to all party leaders, particularly the state governors, NEC members, NWC members as well as the millions of party members across the nation.

"What we have just achieved in Abuja, the seat of power, will be replicated in Ekiti and Osun State later this year, culminating in our take over of power at the centre next year, to usher in a better, more prosperous and secure Nigeria.

"PDP is back to rescue Nigeria and the rescue begins from the seat of power in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT," he said.