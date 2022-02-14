Nigeria: Sit-At-Home Order - Enough Is Enough

editorial

It is time for all persons of goodwill in the South East and beyond to see the urgent need to stop the illegal and hurtful movement restriction order that has been plaguing inhabitants of that geo-political zone since last year.

Every Monday, people living in the South east states of Enugu, Ebonyi, Abia, Imo and Anambra are prevented from embarking on their lawful engagements due to a contrived sit-at-home order purportedly placed by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the separatist group led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, ostensibly to protest the detention of its leader. Kanu is facing a 15-count charge bordering on incitement and treasonable felony.

Before it became an every Monday affair, as it is now, IPOB's sit-at-home calls had been for the days its leader would appear in court or to mark a special day in the life of the South east like in remembrance of the millions of lives that perished in the unfortunate 30-month Civil War.

On such days, the roads are deserted, markets, businesses and all educational institutions are shut. Those who breached it were attacked and their properties destroyed by perceived IPOB members.

While the economic losses were estimated at N10bn every day the lockdown was enforced, the losses in man-hours, including the scuttling of educational development of pupils and students at all levels cannot be quantified. Last year, many students from the region missed a national examination because of the lockdown.

However, leaders of thought in the region, including religious leaders and apex Igbo social-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, have been calling on IPOB to shelve that order, citing the huge losses incurred by people from the region.

Last October when IPOB mooted the idea of a seven-day sit at home to demand the release of Kanu that would have scuttled the Anambra governorship poll, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide warned IPOB that its move will "create untold disastrous chain reactions and catastrophe for the Igbo" the group claimed to be fighting for.

Religious leaders, including the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Rt Rev Callistus Onaga joined the call on IPOB to suspend its lockdown of the South East, saying it was causing more hardship to the people. He wondered why agitators who claim to be protecting the interest of the oppressed people of the region would turn around to inflict more pain on the same people.

Apparently hearkening to the pleas from well-meaning leaders from the region, IPOB in August last year announced it had suspended lockdowns of the region. Also, ahead of the November 6 , 2121 Anambra governorship poll, the group not only said it did not declare any restriction order but also urged Anambra voters to go out en masse to cast their ballots. It threatened to deal ruthlessly with those behind the restriction order and urged south east governors to arrest anyone trying to disturb the peace of the region.

In January 12, this year, IPOB again restated that it had suspended the sit-at-home order on Mondays since September 19, 2021 and that anybody unleashing sorrow on innocent citizens under its guise is a criminal and does not deserve pity.

Also, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who had stood surety for Kanu during his earlier arraignment in court, recently met the IPOB leader in the custody of the DSS and said the IPOB leader had denied ordering any sit-at-home order, a claim that IPOB has corroborated, even as it warned those enforcing the non-existent order that they would soon regret their actions. The question is, who are the people going about molesting and hindering people from the South east from going about their legitimate businesses?

It is evident that certain rogue elements have taken advantage of the situation to perpetuate their evil desires of wantonly killing and maiming people and destroying property under the canopy of IPOB. These criminals must be tracked down and made to face the full weight of the law.

As a newspaper, we condemn all illegitimate movement restriction orders from non-state actors. In the first place, IPOB does not have any legal authority to deny the South east people their fundamental human rights of freedom of movement and association, among other rights.

IPOB owes itself a duty to, as a matter of urgency, assist the security agencies to identify and arrest people within its fold or others outside who are continuing the culture of violence on South east people. IPOB has always claimed to be a non-violent organisation. This is the time, in our opinion, for it to demonstrate that claim. There are more peaceful and diplomatic ways of pursuing legitimate aspirations. Trampling on the welfare of the same people whose interest is the basis of the agitation is counterproductive. We are, however, assuming that those rogue elements defying the IPOB hierarchy are, indeed, genuine members of the organisation.