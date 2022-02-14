Rwanda's Most Followed Football Clubs on Social Media

Football clubs just like other corporate companies world over use social media to communicate to their fans and also earn money from the platform.

Real Madrid (270.7million), FC Barcelona (269.6million) and Manchester United (168.5million) are currently ranked as world's most followed clubs on social media while Al Ahly (38.9 million followers) Zamalek (14.6 million), Raja Casablanca (8.4 million), Kaizer Chiefs (6.8 million) and Tanzanian side Simba SC (5.9 million) are the most followed football clubs on the continent.

Times Sport looks at the top followed league clubs on social media in Rwanda.

APR FC

The majority of Rwandans are convinced that Rayon Sports is the most popular club in Rwanda and only a few would believe that reigning league champions APR FC has more followers on social media, but numbers indicate that the army side is the most followed top flight club in Rwanda on Twitter and Instagram.

The club has more than 59 900 Twitter followers and 51 600 followers on Instagram.

Rayon Sports

Rayon Sports which is widely believed to have the biggest fan base in the country surprisingly is the second most followed club with 83 800 Twitter followers and 19 400 followers on the club's official Instagram.

The club's official Instagram account apparently records less followers compared to the audience that follow Rayon's unofficial accounts.

AS Kigali

Numbers show that AS Kigali's followers on social media has increased over the years thanks to its social media team's regular updates and a big number of football lovers followed the club when they represented the country in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The City of Kigali sponsored club has 16 000 followers on Twitter and 3 400 followers on the women team's account while the club also has 12 500 followers on Instagram.

Kiyovu SC

The Green Baggies is ranked among the most popular clubs in the country and few would be surprised to see the club making it in the top five of most followed teams on social media with 18 800 Twitter followers and 7 800 followers on Instagram.

Mukura

Mukura are the only team out of Kigali making it the top five of the most followed clubs on social media in Rwanda and are also among the clubs with most supporters in the country.

The Huye-based club has 14 200 Twitter followers and 6 200 followers on Instagram.