Kenya: 2017 Was My One of My Worst and Difficult Years - President Kenyatta

GCIS / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)
President Uhuru Kenyatta (file photo).
12 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta now says that 2017 was one of his worst and most difficult years as a result of the post-election political division in the country.

The President recalled that on one hand, there were those were celebrating the Jubilee Party's win while on the other hand there were those protesting at Uhuru Park.

"It was also my most trying time," he said.

He said this necessitated his coming together with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga in 2018, with the aim of the 'handshake' being to secure Kenya's stability.

The President said he consulted widely before reaching out to Odinga and commended the ODM party leader for agreeing to the 'handshake'.

"A lot of what we have been able to achieve has been as a result of peace. What we call the intangible that creates an atmosphere that allows work to happen," stated the Head of State.

The President spoke at State House Nairobi during a meeting with over 3,000 young leaders convened by the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth to review the progress of youth empowerment initiatives and affirmative action programmes.

As the country prepares for this year's election, President Kenyatta advised the youth to choose leaders who value their future and not those that are using them as a ladder for selfish wins.

He encouraged the youth to be strategic in their desire to ascend to positions of leadership saying young people should actively engage with the ongoing electoral processes.

"You must ensure you are fully involved in the political processes. It is the only way to guarantee opportunities and space to drive your agenda in the next administration," he said.

