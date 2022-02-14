Kenya: Football Fan Isaac Juma Buried in Mumias, Kakamega

Nairobi — The late AFC Leopards and Harambee Stars number one football fan, Isaac Juma was buried on Saturday in Mumias, Kakamega.

Juma was hacked to death two weeks ago in an assault incident at his home.

Mourners grieved the football fan by wearing in their favorite jerseys and painting their bodies using the national flag colours which Juma used to do when attending key football matches by Harambee Stars.

At the burial, talks on the disputed land that led to the death of Juma flooded the air with children and relatives of the late Juma asking the government to relocate them.

Brian Juma, the son to the late football fan stated that they can no longer stay in the disputed land as they fear for their safety.

"My dad whenever he came home after going for football matches, he used to tell us that his sister are giving him sleepless night over land wrangles. Please government wake up and tells us where we will go. We cannot stay on this land," said Juma's son.

His eldest daughter Teresia Juma called on the National government and the Kakamega County government to intervene in the situation by relocating them.

"If the government is really looking on welfare of the vulnerable, please take this land and relocate us. if you hear my cry please save us," she said