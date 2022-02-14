Tanzania: President Calls for Improved Ocean Governance

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan on Friday participated in the High Level Segment session of the One Ocean Summit, in Brest, France.

The summit aimed at galvanising the political will to conclude a protocol on ocean resources management.

Themed 'galvanise the political will to conclude a protocol on ocean resources management' is followed by the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron as the current Chairman of European Union (EU).

Speaking at the session President Samia said "Ocean is a common good". She also talked about improving ocean governance. President Samia is among Heads of State and Government invited to attend the summit by their host President Macron.

The summit also brought together leaders of multilateral institutions, business leaders and civil society leaders and policy makers in a bid to take ambitious commitments.

President Macron initiated the three-day summit in the port city of Brest with the support of the United Nations (UN).

"Today, we are going to make commitments ... I am convinced they are going to help strengthen helpful actions," President Macron said in his opening speech.

The One Ocean Summit comes as European authorities are in the Bay of Biscay that environmental activists call an example of abuses by huge trawlers that disrupt undersea ecosystems.

Oceans cover more than 70 per cent of the planet's surface. Scientists estimate that from 50 per cent to 80 per cent of all life on earth is found under the ocean surface and at least 50 per cent of the oxygen on the planet comes from the oceans, the majority being produced by plankton.

President Samia flew out of the country for a working visit to France and Belgium on February 9 this year.

A statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday said President Samia was also expected to witness signing of agreements between the governments of Tanzania and France on development projects and cooperation in the blue economy.

The two countries will also ink agreements on cooperation on security in the ocean, transport sector and sustainable development.

The itinerary shows further that President Samia would meet with Tanzanians living in France.

Several important initiatives will be launched in favour of marine ecosystem protection and sustainable fisheries, intended to fight pollution, in particular from plastics, respond to the impacts of climate change, as well as advocate for improved governance of the oceans.