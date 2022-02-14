Zimbabwe: CCC Gvt Will Scrap School Fees - Biti

14 February 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

EDUCATION would be free from pre-school to postgraduate studies under a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) government, the party's deputy president Tendai Biti said.

The former finance minister was campaigning in Harare East ahead of a by-election on March 26.

"As soon as we get in, we will scrap all school fees. President Hakainde Hichilema has done it in Zambia. Zimbabwe has 64 minerals, which they have been looting. We cannot fail to send kids to school from Grade 0 to PhD," Biti said.

The Zanu PF government has made commitments to make education free at primary school level, but it never followed through on the promise.

Biti is fighting to win back the seat he easily carried in 2018 after he was controversially recalled from parliament. Then, he was representing the MDC Alliance before a rival faction led by Douglas Mwonzora managed to wrest the party name and also seize the party's treasury funding and properties.

By-elections are being held in 28 parliamentary seats and 105 vacancies are to be filled in local authorities.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X