Tanzania: Mpango Hails Dar for Being Named Africa 6th Cleanest City

Vice President, Dr. Philip Mpango has congratulated Dar es Salaam City authorities and residents for being named as the sixth cleanest city in Africa by the Tour African Magazine.

Launching the 2021 National Environment Policy in Dodoma on Saturday Dr Mpango also recognised Moshi and Mbeya Municipalities for being clean municipalities in the country.

The Vice President told the gathering that environmental conservation should be a permanent activity countrywide while tasking leaders at various levels to oversee the implementation of his directives.

"The task of conserving the environment, including protecting water sources, forests, tree planting, beautifying our cities and the cleaning of our residential areas, markets, business areas, industries and various government institutions such as schools and non-government institutions must from now on be a permanent activity," he added.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Union and Environment, Seleman Jafo said the new policy was inevitable due to economic developments and environmental requirements.

"The previous policy of 1997 was very successful in implementing various environmental issues... but we saw that there was a need for a new one since the previous policy did not include various international issues," Mr Jafo said.