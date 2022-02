SUSPENDED Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president Felton Kamambo and four executive committee members- Philemon Machana, Stanley Chapeta, Joseph Mamutse, Briton Brighton Malandule are expected to appear in court today on allegations of abusing the soccer body's letterheads and when they wrote letters of suspension to ZIFA congress members.

The five are expected to appear at the Harare Magistrates Court on fraud charges.