Zimbabwe: Dongo Holds Pre-Valentine Dinner On Curbing GBV

Media House, Eternity Productions in partnership with Population Services for Health (PSH) on Friday night hosted a pre-Valentine dinner at the Golden Conifer in Harare.

The event had the title "Love shouldn't hurt " in honour of lovers celebrated on Valentine's day.

The main agenda of the event was to raise funds for sanitary wear for girls in Murehwa.

The main message was to curb gender-based violence (GBV) and encourage victims to walk away and report perpetrators to pause and stop.

Valentine's day is a holiday where lovers express their affection with greetings, gifts, and acts of kindness. This season the soul musician Trevor Dongo and Zimdancehall sensation Winky D with his current hit song "Happy Again" decided to celebrate love a bit earlier.

Just like mute swan pairs, couples were coming in pairs dressed in red and black gracing the red carpet.

Fans got the chance to stand on the red carpet with favourite music artistes like Holy Ten, Trevor Dongo, Winky D, Pastor G, and the evergreen Charamba Family.

The food was mouth-watering by just looking at it, the steak had a grayish-brown colour throughout with no sign of pink in other words it was hammered. It tasted juicy and had the right amount of salt.

Surely love was in the air as couples danced to the classic tune of Leonard Dembo "Chitekete" and in the same spirit gave thanks to the Almighty when the song "Ndozvinoita Nyasha" was performed.

The disco lights produced a complex display of different colours and love is a colourful feeling.

The virtuoso artiste Winky D performed so well that people when he wanted to stop people were putting up as much USD$200 for him to continue.

About 300 people attended the event in hosted in the name of love.

There were quiz games for couples and each couple was required to answer questions to see how well they knew their better half and if they failed, they would give each other challenges to either sing or dance.

The live performance by Trevor Dongo was a blinder. The artiste sang with confidence, emotion and had really good vocal tunes.

The campaign "Love shouldn't hurt" was initiated in 2021 with an objective to spread love and stop domestic violence.

This Valentine season the initiative has joined together with Trevor Dongo's campaign of wanting to work with the girl-child especially in Murehwa which is his rural area and, PSH in hosting the event.