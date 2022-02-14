Zimbabwe: Millie Sheds Light On Anenzara Single Track

UPCOMING gospel crooner, Millias Kadzungura has dropped yet another touching 4 minutes 25 seconds single track titled Anenzara.

Popularly known as Millie in the gospel music fraternity, the musician told NewZimbabwe.com Showbiz the well thought out piece buttresses the need to lend a helping hand to each other in times of need

"So this song is really about helping each other. Especially, towards the ones who are marginalised like the street kids, street mother and street fathers. In whatever state they are, they need a helping hand. This song therefore encourages people to help and show some concern too," he said.

The gospel crooner is of a strong christian background and doubles as a sports trainer specialising in coaching swimming, basketball, soccer and also fitness.

Asked on what prompted him to work on the song, he said the painful sights of beggars he had seen on the streets was behind the development.

"I drew inspiration from everyday experiences after catching glimpses of street children I see begging at traffic lights, controlled intersections, food outlets, restaurants, even just the streets of Harare. People who live on the streets come begging for money, food and most of the time they are treated inhumanely as if they do not deserve a decent living," he said.

The musician also took time to reflect on other single tracks he has done Usatongere Mwari which he described as "personal song".

He said his personal experiences motivated him to kick-off his career bearing in mind that the songs spoke to a lot of people who have been looked down upon as people who were thought to be 'Marombe' but no one really knew what God had bigger plans for them in store for them.

"To my fans, let's enjoy music, learn from music and show love through music and please keep supporting," munatsotipasa manyemwe." To other musicians, I say let's press on guys and let's make music that builds a community positively," added Millie.