Uganda: Opposition Launches Complaints Book for Victims of Human Rights Violations

12 February 2022
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala — The Opposition in Parliament has launched a complaints book for constituents to register cases of missing persons, torture and other acts of human rights violation.

Launched at a press conference on Thursday, 10 February 2022 by the Leader of the Opposition Mathias Mpuuga, accompanied by members of the Opposition from the different political parties, the complaints book will be distributed to different constituencies across the country.

Mpuuga said that citizens can now record arrests, missing persons and cases of torture. The book will then be used to ensure accountability but also follow up on the cases of the different people.

"We are discharging a public duty and although people are saying we have made this political, we are politicians who have a duty to our community faced with threats of torture, murder, extortion and all manner of vices," Mpuuga said.

Only last week, the Opposition stormed out of the plenary over the continued torture and arrest of some Ugandans. They cited the arrest of legislators, Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana of Kawempe Division North and Makindye Division West respectively.

In related development, the Opposition has started collecting signatures to censure the Minister for Security, Gen. (Rtd) Jim Muhwezi.

