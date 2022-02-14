Rwanda: Ndamage Elected New Mukura President

Jean Damascene Ndamage was on Saturday, February 12, elected new president of Mukura Victory Sports for the next four years.

Ndamage took office after he was backed by majority of club members who elected him during the General Assembly held in Huye, Southern Province.

He replaces Olivier Mugabo Nizeyimana who stepped down from the club's top position in June last year to take over the football governing body (FERWAFA)'s office as president, a position he has held since late June.

Eugene Sakindi who has interim president since Mugabo left the club will keep his position as club vice-president.