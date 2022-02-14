Rwanda: Ndamage Elected New Mukura President

12 February 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

Jean Damascene Ndamage was on Saturday, February 12, elected new president of Mukura Victory Sports for the next four years.

Ndamage took office after he was backed by majority of club members who elected him during the General Assembly held in Huye, Southern Province.

He replaces Olivier Mugabo Nizeyimana who stepped down from the club's top position in June last year to take over the football governing body (FERWAFA)'s office as president, a position he has held since late June.

Eugene Sakindi who has interim president since Mugabo left the club will keep his position as club vice-president.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X