Nigeria: As North-East, North-Central Battle for APC Chairmanship Position

Ahead of the national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress slated for February 26, the ongoing permutation about which zone will produce the next Chairman of the party may have been narrowed to a contest between the North-Clcentral and North-east.

While zoning is not written in the Nigeria constitution, it has really become part of Nigeria political processes, as a veritable part of effort to ensure equity, justice and fairness among Nigeria's major ethic groups and her minority tribes.

Over time, it appears that politicians from both North and South only champion, sing and clamour for the respect of unwritten zoning arrangements when it is convenient and when it favours them.

Expectedly, ahead of the 2023 election, there are renewed agitation for the presidency to go to the south. While the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) said the south cannot threaten their way to power, the Middle Belt Forum described the growing agitation for southern presidency as a legitimate demand and not a threat.

The political parties that are the approved platforms through which contestants and other stakeholders participate in the political process too have adopted zoning as the preferred arrangement to ensure geographical spread of party positions at different levels and also to ensure unity and inclusiveness within the party.

Less than three weeks to the February 26 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), there are indications that the presidency may have zoned the chairmanship position of the ruling party to the North-east.

This is contrary to the earlier speculation that the chairmanship position was zoned to the North-central.

The politicking around which zone produces the next national chairman of the party has continued to rage on because the APC governors, party leaders and other stakeholders are still watching the body language of President Muhammadu Buhari. The zone and the aspirant the president has in mind has not been made known to them.

Since the date of the convention has been announced by the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party led by the Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, members of the sub-committees for the convention have not been constituted.

This, however, has not deterred the aspirants for the chairmanship position as they have continued to traverse the length and breadth of the nation soliciting for support from party members, governors of the party, National Assembly members and party chieftains.

At the moment, no fewer than 11 aspirants are in the race for the chairmanship position. They include; former Governor of Borno state, Sen. Ali-Modu Sheriff, former Governor of Gombe state, Danjuma Goje, former Governor of Bauchi, Isa Yuguda, former Governor of Nasarawa State, Sen. Tanko Al Makura.

Others are: Mr. Sunny Monidafe, former Deputy National Chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Malam Saliu Mustapha, Senator Sani Musa and the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Dr. George Akume, former governor of Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari.

Interestingly, all the aspirants have their slogan as they strive to woo delegates and to emerge as the chairman of the ruling party at the February 26 convention.

For Saliu Mustapha, his slogan is 'Doing it Differently' . Yari is identified as 'The True Progressive. Al-Makura wants everyone to know that, 'Together We Succeed. Senator Sani Musa thinks of himself as, 'The Man We Trust for the Job'. Ali Modu Sheriff's slogan is, 'The Man the Job Needs. George Akume believe he is, 'A Bridge Builder, while Sunny Monidafe confidently says, "I'm a True Nigerian."

Prior to the 2015 election, the political parties that merged to form APC included, the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) , Congress for Progressives Congress (CPC), All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP), a faction of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) led by Sen. Rochas Okorocha and part of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), under the G7.

Since the creation of the APC, the ACN bloc has produced three party chairmen including the interim national chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, Chief John Oyegun and Mr. Adams Oshiomhole.

If the ongoing political permutations is anything to go by, the next chairman of the ruling party will either be produced by the ANPP bloc or the CPC bloc.

However, a party source who preferred anonymity revealed that the leadership of the party and the presidency may have decided to zone the chairmanship position of the party to the North-east.

He said one of the factors considered was the fact that the ANPP bloc, one of the political parties that merged to form the APC ahead of the 2015 general election had not been adequately compensated and had not been really accommodated in the scheme of things in the APC as it were.

The source noted that in reaching the decision to zone the APC national chairmanship to the North-east, the presidency and the party's national leadership and indeed its top echelon might have looked at developments in the party.

He stated: "They also may have looked at happenings within the party's rank and file and the peculiar challenges that would meet it in 2023 general election when President Muhammadu Buhari would not be on the ballot.

"It was agreed that for the APC to retain the presidency and maintain its winning streak after 2023, its next national chairman must be a person of character, social and economic standing with experience in party administration and a profound understanding of the process of, and intrigues in contesting and winning elections."

"The CPC has the president, the ACN has the Vice President and chairman of the party. The ANPP went into the pact with the highest number of states, yet it has not properly compensated with political positions.

"Barring any change, the zoning of the APC national chairmanship to the North-east will take place in the next few days and this will expectedly put to rest earlier rumour that the position had been zoned to the North-central."

Reacting to the development, Dr. Richard Terwase of the Sen. George Akume Campaign Organisation, one of the leading aspirants from the North-central, said he was not aware of the development.

He said, "My only interest is that my principal, Sen. Akume is in the race, and we hope and pray that the party's leadership will see him as the most capable person to handle that position. I am not aware of any zoning."

On his part, Monidafe said it won't be right for him to comment on the development being an interested party, saying he would rather wait for the official statement from the party before making his comment.

He added, "It won't be right for me to respond because I am an interested party. But if they have zoned it to the North-east, they must have their reasons. Let us just wait until they tell us themselves so that we can react. I am from North-east and I am qualified, but I wait to hear from them officially."

In spite of the crises rocking the various state chapters of the party, the ruling party appears to be going ahead with planned convention, even though there is no concrete preparation that suggests the date is visible.

As it stands, the chairmanship position of the party is going to be a straight fight between contestants from the North-central and the North-east.

