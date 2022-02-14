Nigeria: Awosika, Aboyeji, Brown, Others to Grace Agility Conference 2022

14 February 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Ugo Aliogo

Former Chairman of First Bank Nigeria, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, Co-founder, Andela, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, and Founder, Flying Doctors, Ola Brown are among 15 speakers to grace 2022 Agility Conference.

A statement by the organisers said the conference which is themed: 'Agility for Competitive Advantage,' would be held virtually from April 5-7 2022.

The Organiser, Aanu Gopald, assured participants to expect a exciting and fully packed thought provoking sessions.

He experienced that during the 2022 Regional Scrum Gathering, individuals will be empowered, as well as get assistance and answers to concerns about how to create positive innovative disruptions in Africa.

She said: "The conference is in collaboration with the Scrum Alliance to bring together like-minded professionals in both private and public sectors from across the globe."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X