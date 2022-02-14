Nigeria: PDP - Fayemi's Abysmal Performance Will Make APC's Defeat Easier

Ado-Ekiti — The Campaign Organisation of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ekiti State, Hon. Bisi Kolawole, has told the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Hon. Biodun Oyebanji that failure awaits him in the June 18 poll if he banks or campaigns with the achievements of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

The Bisi Kolawole Campaign Organisation (BKCO) said the alleged insecurity, workers sack, infrastructure decay, among others are Fayemi's achievements that will make Ekiti people use their votes to send APC out of power on June 18, 2022.

The APC candidate, Biodun Oyebanji, had on Saturday, boasted that Fayemi's achievements will be used to win the governorship election.

But responding, the BKCO Spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, said in a release, that: "Fayemi's achievements Oyebanji can build on are banditry that has turned most Ekiti roads to nightmares, kidnappings, workers' sack, bad roads and blanket looting of public funds.

"In Ekiti, under Fayemi and his APC government, even primary school teachers are not being spared by bandits, with teachers in the State having to contribute N500 each to pay ransom demanded by kidnappers of one of their colleagues recently.

"Just yesterday, a former member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon Edu Mayokun was kidnapped along Ikere - Igbara Odo road. Last week, more than 10 people were kidnapped at Ikole area of the State alone.

"In December 2019, when Ekiti people were preparing for Christmas and New Year celebrations, over 1,000 workers of the State University were sacked and up till now, the court judgment directing their reinstatement is yet to be obeyed.

"It is alarming that candidate of the APC in the June 18 governorship election, Biodun Oyebanji is joyfully saying that he will continue with this legacy of killings, sacking of workers, kidnappings and infrastructural decay and we await what they will tell Ekiti people when they mount campaign podium."

Meanwhile, the former Governor of Ekiti State, Segun Oni, has refuted the rumour that he was again planning to dump the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) to pursue his governorship ambition few days after defecting from the PDP, describing this as absolute falsehood.

In a statement by the Director of Media and Publicity, Segun Oni Movement, Mr. Jackson Adebayo, in Ado Ekiti, Oni explained that though many political parties approached him to fly their tickets in June 18 election, but he didn't agree to join any due to the ongoing wide consultations.

"It now became laughable reading on social media that Segun Oni is leaving APGA that he has never joined before; or how can you resign from an association you never belong."

Adebayo, however, maintained that the people behind such rumours are those who were threatened by the geometric growing of Oni's popularity and the negative effects it will have on other political party in Ekiti State.