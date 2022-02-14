Uganda: Women With Disability Seek Job Opportunities in Government

14 February 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Esther Namutamba

Women with disability have asked government to avail them with employment opportunities such that they can improve their lives.

Olive Namutebi, the executive director of the Albinism Umbrella Uganda explained that there is need for reasonable accommodation in order to improve the status of women with disability.

Namutebi said that though they have got skills as women with disability, they have not been employed to use their skills.

"We call upon the ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development to employ women with disability. They have got a lot of skills but they have not been given a chance to exercise them," Namutebi said.

The women also claimed that they are regularly subjected to sexual abuse yet when they go to police to report, they are asked for money for fuel to go and arrest the perpetrators.

The women asked for inclusion of everyone in issues about disability and called for support of persons with disability.

The representative of the Disability Commission in the ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Lydia Kiwumulo encouraged disability activists to pass on the knowledge they have acquired to others.

"I commit to pass on the knowledge of inclusiveness of government programmes to persons with disability," she said.

