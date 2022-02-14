South Africa: Operation Vuthu Hawe Successes in the Joe Gqabi District

13 February 2022
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

SAPS members in the Joe Gqabi District, at most of our stations, continued with crime prevention endeavours during the weekend.

The operations focus on visits to Liquor outlets in order to ensure compliance with the Liquor act and monitoring of the DMA regulations and high visibility patrols.

Zamuxolo, one of our most rural stations, closed down a Liqour outlet for selling Liqour without a license and issued a fine and confiscated the Liquor. They also found three sachets of dagga abounded in the Liquor outlet.

Ugie Station also managed to close down an unlicensed Liquor outlet and confiscated the Liquor.

On Saturday, 12 February 2022, whiles members of the JGDOCC were doing visibility patrols around Aliwal North CBD and surrounding area,s they came across two suspicious males and a stop and search was conducted, one male was found in possession of Crytal meth and Dagga on him.

The 26-yearold suspect was arrested for possession of crystal meth and dagga.

The acting District Commissioner Brig Rudolph Adolph commended the members on their continues commitment and dedication in the conducting of the successful operations.

