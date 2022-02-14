Uganda: Government Preaches Commercial Agriculture to Tame Poverty in Busoga

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Agriculture and animal husbandry Maj Gen.David Kasura has asked leaders in Busoga sub region to sensitise farmers to engage in commercial agriculture of nutritious foods to fight poverty and number of malnourished children

He made the plea while on a monitoring tour of the multi sectorial food security and nutrition programme in schools and communities in the sub region.

The programme which is funded by World Bank started in 2015. It supports schools to set up gardens of nutritious food and fruits for learners to eat and for demonstration purposes.

Kasura started the monitoring exercise in Bugiri district

The headteacher Buwagama Primary School, Syliva Nekesa, hailed the programme that has helped learners to learn how to grow vegetables.

The headteacher teacher Bulwe Primary School, Christine Muyoka also recommended the programme citing gaining practical skills and environment protection as some of its benefits.

Addressing the stakeholders after the monitoring exercise, Kasura asked leaders in the region to sensitize farmers on commercialisation of these crops on large scale that will help them fight poverty

He emphasized the need for teachers and parents to feed the children on these crops to meet its objective of neutralising cases of malnourished children in the sub region.