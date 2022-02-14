Nigeria: CSOs Develop Self-Regulatory Framework for Improved Accountability

14 February 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Ugo Aliogo

As part of efforts to improve credibility, accountability and transparency in the operations of Civil Society Organisations, Community Based Organizations (CBOs), and Business Membership Organizations (BMOs), the Nigeria Network of NGOs in partnership with Palladium under the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)- supported project, Strengthening Civic Advocacy and Local Engagements (SCALE), gathered 31 delegates in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital to drive, coordinate and review existing "models" self-regulatory framework that Nigerian CSOs can adopt.

A statement issued by the Executive Director, Nigeria Network of NGOs, Oyebisi Oluseyi, said: "The CSO consultative meeting on self-regulation which is part of a round of consultations after the southwestern consultation held in Ibadan in December 2021 hosted by the Network, reviewed 37 extant statutory laws and policies as they affect the overall operations of CSOs/BMOs/Professional Associations, taking note of the level of implementation of these laws across the different states of the country."

The statement stated that the delegates gauged the effectiveness of implementation in line with the impact of regulations on civil access to government data, engagement in policy and governance processes and citizen participation.

Speaking at the meeting, Co-Chair of the National Technical Committee on Self-Regulation in Nigeria, Harry D. Udoh, in his presentation stated that CSOs realised the importance of working within statutory regulatory framework as legitimate citizens of the country.

He hinted that the work of the NTC is aimed at ensuring an enabling environment of Nigerian CSOs while assuring the public of credibility, accountability, and transparency in their practices.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X