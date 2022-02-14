Nigeria: Obaseki Lauds Ogbeifun for Setting Up Maritime Institute in Edo

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has eulogised Greg Ogbeifun, for his outstanding contributions to the development of the state's education sector, especially the setting up of the Greg Ogbeifun Maritime Institute of Technology (GOMINT).

The governor gave the commendation during a book launch, titled; "Not Always Easy: My Voyage from Obscurity," as part of activities to mark the 71 years birthday anniversary of Ogbeifun.

Obaseki said, "You are doing something to enhance the development of the state and its economy. You have made much contribution to the economy of the state. Your interest in education is remarkable and outstanding as you have done greatly in our educational sector.

"You are working hard to make Edo a part of the blue economy of Nigeria. What you are doing in the Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, is there for us all to see. Greg, born in Edo, left the state, conquered the waves and came back to contribute to the development of the state, and all we need to do now is to extol and elevate him."

The governor said copies of the book written by the celebrant will be distributed to libraries in schools across the state to serve as reference to inspire students.