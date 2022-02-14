Nigeria, Qatar to Forge Strong Bilateral Trade Relationship

The Nigeria-Qatar business matchmaking event scheduled to hold on the 2nd of March, 2022 in Lagos.

The event organised by Qatar Development Bank (QDB), a government financial entity established to empower local ventures and diversify the private sector in the state of Qatar, would build on the two countries' socio-economic ties which have witnessed growth in the last decade.

In a statement, the organisers said the two-day event aims to bring together Qatari and Nigerian enterprises to explore avenues of mutual growth and partnership opportunities.

The statement added that Qatar- Nigeria business matchmaking event will kick off with an open forum where Nigerian government representatives and leading private sector institutions will meet with their Qatari counterparts, which will be followed by several pre-arranged meetings for B2B networking opportunities, led by key players from sectors of interest in both countries.

Commenting on the significance of the initiative, Acting CEO of Qatar Development Bank said, Mr. Abdulrahman Hesham Al-Sowaidi: "Having carefully studied the needs of Qatari companies, we are constantly identifying partner nations with economic and trade synergies that meet the aspirations of the two countries' private enterprises and contribute to both nations' economic development plans. Thanks to the strong economic ties and synergies between Qatar and Nigeria, bilateral trade between our nations have increased in the last decade."