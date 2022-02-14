Nigeria, Qatar to Forge Strong Bilateral Trade Relationship

14 February 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Gilbert Ekugbe

The Nigeria-Qatar business matchmaking event scheduled to hold on the 2nd of March, 2022 in Lagos.

The event organised by Qatar Development Bank (QDB), a government financial entity established to empower local ventures and diversify the private sector in the state of Qatar, would build on the two countries' socio-economic ties which have witnessed growth in the last decade.

In a statement, the organisers said the two-day event aims to bring together Qatari and Nigerian enterprises to explore avenues of mutual growth and partnership opportunities.

The statement added that Qatar- Nigeria business matchmaking event will kick off with an open forum where Nigerian government representatives and leading private sector institutions will meet with their Qatari counterparts, which will be followed by several pre-arranged meetings for B2B networking opportunities, led by key players from sectors of interest in both countries.

Commenting on the significance of the initiative, Acting CEO of Qatar Development Bank said, Mr. Abdulrahman Hesham Al-Sowaidi: "Having carefully studied the needs of Qatari companies, we are constantly identifying partner nations with economic and trade synergies that meet the aspirations of the two countries' private enterprises and contribute to both nations' economic development plans. Thanks to the strong economic ties and synergies between Qatar and Nigeria, bilateral trade between our nations have increased in the last decade."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X