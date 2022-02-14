Namibia: Novanam Invests N$36m in Solar Energy

Lüderitz-based NovaNam will generate 317.000 kilowatts per month with their solar investment project where the company has embedded its sustainability strategy and invested about N$36 million in two photovoltaic solar projects, which is a success story in the renewable energy sector.

The solar plant was installed by SolarSaver, a Namibian company, and will not only generate 317.000 kilowatts per month, but will decrease the company's annual CO2 emissions by 3.932 tons, with an outcome of 2.393 barrels of oil being reduced every year.

"The solar project will bring value-addition at our hake-processing plants in Lüderitz and Walvis Bay, respectively. This is against the backdrop of Namibia's poise to becoming a global player in renewable energy and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 7 for 2030," said NovaNam's managing director Edwin Kamatoto in a press statement last Wednesday. "We installed solar plants in our hake value-addition processing plants in Lüderitz and Walvis Bay, where 2 300 people are employed in the processing of an average of 100 tons of raw material daily," he noted.

"The Lüderitz solar investment is N$30 million, and the photovoltaic solar park rests on a space of 3,132 square metres, including a first of its kind installation on wooden mounted structures in order to manage the rough rocky terrain ubiquitous in this isolated southern Namibian town," Kamatoto explained.

He emphasised that sustainability is not a part of their strategy, but rather their strategy.

"By carrying through with this investment, our company has committed to the use of renewable energy, and this would help contribute to free up other energy sources to meet much-needed developmental and infrastructural goals, especially in Lüderitz and the //Kharas region," he said.