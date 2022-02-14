Ghana to Deal With Illegal, Unregulated Marine Activities

Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and French President Emmanuel Macron at the #OneOceanSummit in Brest, France.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said Ghana is implementing a strategic plan to deal with illegal, unregulated and marine litter on its seas and fully supports a vigorous global treaties to combat plastic pollution and illegal marine activities on the high seas.

President Akufo-Addo said in Ghana, illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing activities had contributed significantly to the decline of fish stocks.

That, he said, had compelled Ghana to spend about US$200 million annually to import fish to shore up the country's fish requirements.

President Akufo-Addo, who participated in the "One Ocean Summit," in Brest, France, said components of the National Plan included fish catch certification, reactivation and installation of vessel monitoring systems (VMS), automatic identification system (AIS) on vessels, port and beach inspections, and sea patrols.

The President said Ecuador, Germany, Vietnam and Ghana, with support from the UN Environment Programme, in 2021 convened a Ministerial Conference on Plastic Pollution and Marine Litter in Geneva, Switzerland to address marine litter and plastic pollution in the seas.

"All the facts about what the ocean presents for us have already been stated--50 percent of the world's oxygen emanates from the sea... " President Akufo-Addo stated, and urged the world to take decisive actions to safeguard the ocean's capacity to regenerate, and continue to deliver substantial economic, environmental, and social value for human development.

Ecuador, Germany, Vietnam and Ghana, he indicated were in the process of completing work on the Ocean Governance Study, and ensure requisite structures and processes are instituted to ensure the Sustainable Ocean Plan was completed by 2025, as prescribed by the High-Level Panel on the Ocean Economy on 20th December 2021.

At the continental level, the Ghanaian President said Ghana would ratify the 2012 Cape Town Agreement on Fishing Vessel Safety, and expressed optimism that the country would shortly deposit her instrument of accession to mark the country's major milestone to build a sustainable blue economy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Thirty heads of state, who participated in the One Ocean summit in Brest, France last Friday, committed to do more to protect the world's oceans from harm.

Hosted by the French President, Emmanuel Macron, ideas were presented for an international treaty to combat plastic pollution and develop marine protected places on the high seas outside of any one country's jurisdiction, among others.

The objective of the 'One Ocean Summit" was to raise the collective level of ambitions of the international community on marine issues and to translate the shared responsibility to the ocean into tangible commitments.