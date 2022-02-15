Nigeria: It's Official - ASUU Declares One-Month Warning Strike

PREMIUM TIMES had exclusively reported that the union had agreed on a one-month strike at the end of its meeting early Monday.

Lecturers in Nigerian universities are to commence a four-week strike starting today, their union has said.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) announced this as part of its resolutions at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Lagos Monday morning.

"... NEC resolved to embark on a four-week roll-over total and comprehensive strike action beginning from Monday 14th February 2022," the communique stated.

The union gave various reasons for embarking on the strike.

PREMIUM TIMES had exclusively reported that the union had agreed on a one-month strike at the end of its meeting early Monday.

