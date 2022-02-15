Nigeria Mobile Subscriptions Rising

MOBILE phone subscriptions are increasing since the Nigerian government relaxed the prohibition on subscriber identity module (SIM) card sales at the end of 2021.

The National Bureau of Standards (NBS), drawing from data provided by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), noted active voice (mobile) customers increased by 2,4 quarterly to 195.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

This marks the second consecutive quarter of subscriber growth but still is a drop of 4,5 percent annually.

NCC, the industry regulator, relaxed the prohibition on SIM card sales and activation in the third quarter of 2021.

MTN Nigeria maintains a market share, by subscribers, of at least 40 percent or more across 19 states of the federation.

Glo has a market share of at least 40 percent in three states.

Airtel has a market share of two states.

Nigeria, with over 200 million people, has the continent's biggest mobile market.

- CAJ News