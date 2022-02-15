Nigeria Mobile Subscriptions Rising

14 February 2022
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Okoro Chinedu

MOBILE phone subscriptions are increasing since the Nigerian government relaxed the prohibition on subscriber identity module (SIM) card sales at the end of 2021.

The National Bureau of Standards (NBS), drawing from data provided by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), noted active voice (mobile) customers increased by 2,4 quarterly to 195.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

This marks the second consecutive quarter of subscriber growth but still is a drop of 4,5 percent annually.

NCC, the industry regulator, relaxed the prohibition on SIM card sales and activation in the third quarter of 2021.

MTN Nigeria maintains a market share, by subscribers, of at least 40 percent or more across 19 states of the federation.

Glo has a market share of at least 40 percent in three states.

Airtel has a market share of two states.

Nigeria, with over 200 million people, has the continent's biggest mobile market.

- CAJ News

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X